Viral video: Rohit Sharma plays hilarious prank on Shubman Gill; Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir burst into laughter | Watch

On day two of the Test, India leads Bangladesh by 308 runs, with Ashwin scoring 113. A humorous video surfaced showing Rohit Sharma pranking Shubman Gill, prompting laughter from Kohli and the team.

Rohit Sharma's fun moments with Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Gautam Gambhir were caught on camera.

Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were caught having fun during day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh. A video of Rohit Sharma playing a prank with Shubman Gill has gone viral on social media.

During the first innings of Ashwin and Akash Deep, the camera focused on the Indian cricketers sitting behind coach Gautam Gambhir. In the viral video, Rohit Sharma was caught playing a hilarious prank on Shubman Gill, as he hit the young cricketer on the jaw.

As the two continued to share a giggle after the prank, Virat Kohli reminded Rohit Sharma about the camera gaze fixated on the two. Sharma reacted to Kohli's warning with laughter, which soon provoked laughter from coach Gautam Gambhir

On the second day of India vs Bangladesh test series, India posted 81/3 at Stumps in the second innings, taking a lead of 308 runs in Chennai, on Friday. Ravichandran Ashwin built on his ton, and ended up registering 113 runs off 133 balls, packed with 11 fours and two sixes.

India vs Bangladesh test series

The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin (113 in 133 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud (5/83) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6). Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) broke the back of Bangladesh batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

At the end of day three, India was 81/3, with Shubman Gill (33*) and Rishabh Pant (12*) unbeaten, having lost their top order consisting of Rohit (5), Jaiswal (10) and Virat (17) early. India leads by 308 runs.

