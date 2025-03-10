Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar broke into a celebratory happy dance as India won the second straight ICC event on Sunday, defeating New Zealand in the finals of Champions Trophy 2025.

The Kiwis had put together 251/7 in their 50 overs, which the Men in Blue chased down with six balls to spare.

Gavaskar, known for his critical remarks on Rohit Sharma and the present team India, was seen doing a little happy dance to himself while Team India collected the Champions Trophy.

Watch Sunil Gavaskar's viral dance video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens loved Sunil Gavaskar's dance and dropped hearts in the comment section. Social media users also called him a “cutie, pookie.”

“That's me in front of my TV, celebrating the victory,” a user said.

“Aaj paji ka balle balle mode on gaya [sic],” added another user.

“I want a job where I can be happy like him while doing it,” wished a user.

“Happy Happy! Happy!!” said a user referring to a meme.

“Is age me Virat Kohli bhi exactly aise hi karega [sic],” a user exclaimed.

A user called Gavaskar a “pookie,” while another said, “Bro is 75…cutieee [sic].”

Following the latest viral “paglu” trend, a few users called him “Trophy paglu”, “Indiapaglu”, while others said, “Winnerpaglu sunny-pookie.”

India wins third ICC Champions Trophy Captain Rohit Sharma led the Men in Blue from the front, playing a valiant 76-run knock to put the Kiwis under pressure.

After Rohit Sharma's dismissal, India's batting was shaky, but Shreyas Iyer's 48-run knock and KL Rahul's 32* guided India over the line, securing the Champions Trophy final with six balls to spare.