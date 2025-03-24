Viral Video | Suryakumar Yadav’s priceless reaction to MS Dhoni’s ‘uncapped’ status in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians' stand in skipper Suryakumar Yadav was seen laughing out loud when a journalist asked him a question about containing ‘uncapped player’ MS Dhoni. The veteran player first did not understand the question and sought confirmation if the journalist was asking about ‘containing umpires’. After understanding the query fully, Surya responded with a question on if anyone has ever been able to contain MS Dhoni so far.

Speaking at a press conference, Suryakumar Yadav said, “Has anyone been able to control him so many years? I mean see, it's a, it's a, it's always an excitement when you when you come to Chennai, when you watch him come out of the dressing room, it's always a good thing. We've learned so much, so many things from him. We still learn whenever we get an opportunity we have a chat with him. So I'm really excited to see him again tomorrow. but from the other side, I'll be leading against him so it's a good challenge.”

After responding the question, Surya sarcastically said ‘uncapped player’ before going off in splits.

Why is MS Dhoni an uncapped player? Notably, BCCI had brought back an IPL rule this year where international players who have not had a BCCI contract in the last few years can be retained under the uncapped player category.

So if a franchise decided to retain 6 players, they had to pay a total of ₹75 crore for the capped players and ₹4 crore for the uncapped player.

The rule allowed CSK to categorize Dhoni as an uncapped player and retain him at the cost of ₹4 crore, a major decrease over his last pay cheque by the franchise.

Dhoni had recently also talked about his love for CSK in an interview, saying, "I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That's my franchise. Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me,"

CSK register thumping win over MI in IPL 2025 clash: Meanwhile, during the clash on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings won the match with ease as they defeated the Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets and 5 balls to spare.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians lost three wickets in the first five overs. Making his debut for CSK, Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Rohit Sharma for a duck - his 18th in IPL and joint-most - and Ryan Rickelton. Ravichandran Ashwin, returning to CSK colours after 10 years took just four balls to get his first wicket, getting better of Will Jacks.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings were 62/1 in the powerplay. Ruturaj Gaikwad, batting at no.3 in order to provide better stability, vindicated the decision by smoking his fastest IPL fifty off just 22 balls. While there were a few hiccups along the way, opening batter Rachin Ravindra stuck till the last over to ensure that his team gets across the finish line.