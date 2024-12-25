Viral Video: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma enjoy Christmas 2024 with breakfast, street strolling in Melbourne

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma took some time off their busy schedule to spend a little time together as the star couple went for a stroll in the city before having a hearty breakfast in Melbourne. Anushka has been accompanying Kohli since the start of the tour and was present in Perth when the former India captain scored an unbeaten hundred.

Kohli, who has struggled after the Perth ton, was spotted soaking in the festive atmosphere in Melbourne before visiting a local cafe-cum-restaurant. Dressed in pink oversized T-shirt and grey jeans, Kohli looked chilled as he also took a picture with the cafe's chefs.

Expressing gratitude to Kohli and Anushka, the Melbourne cafe shared how the Indian cricketer personally thanked the chefs in the kitchen. It also revealed that they were unsure of opening the cafe on a public holiday but was pleasantly surprised when Kohli and Anushka stepped in.

“This morning, while we were still debating whether to keep our cafe open on a public holiday, little did we know we were about to have the surreal experience of serving King @virat.kohli @anushkasharma, and the family at our little cafe,” the cafe said on Instagram.

“Virat Sir was so kind to step into our kitchen, thank chefs and let us take pictures with him,” the post further added. The duo were also captured while walking in the streets in Melbourne. However, unlike fans in India, nobody bunged into the duo for selfies, photos and autographs.

Time for Virat to return to form With the series locked at 1-1 after three Tests, India need to win the final two in Melbourne and Sydney if they want to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Kohli, who had scored just 126 runs in five innings so far, and the Indian think-tank will be hoping the right-hander to fire at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

