VIRAL VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s dandiya with stumps as India beat New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Celebrations broke out on the ground in Dubai as Team India won another global trophy with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli started playing dandiya with stumps as India clinched the victory.

The photos and videos of the celebration have gone viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, fans across India burst crackers and dance with joy as they celebrated India's victory.

“An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display,” said PM Modi congratulating Team India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Champions.

“Smashing victory, boys! Each one of you has made a billion hearts swell with pride. TeamIndia’s phenomenal run in the tournament, marked by brilliant individual performances and sheer dominance on the field, has been truly inspiring. Congratulations, Champions,” said Rahul Gandhi.

India completed the chase of 252 with six balls to spare after Rohit (76 off 83 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62 balls) shone with the bat.

While chasing, India faced some anxious moments when they lost two wickets after being well paced at 183 for three after 38 years, but KL Rahul (34 not out off 33 balls) showed great composure to see his team through after Hardik Pandya's breezy 18-run knock.

CT Final Scoreboard: IND vs NZ India (Target: 252 runs from 50 overs)

Rohit Sharma st Latham b Ravindra 76

Shubman Gill c Phillips b Santner 31

Virat Kohli lbw b Bracewell 1

Shreyas Iyer c Ravindra b Santner 48

Axar Patel c O'Rourke b Bracewell 29

KL Rahul not out 34

Hardik Pandya c & b Jamieson 18

Ravindra Jadeja not out 9

Extras: (W-8)