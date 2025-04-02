‘Virat and RCB for life’: Young fan with fractured arm and ‘King Kohli’ cast steals spotlight at Chinnaswamy stadium

The craze for Virat Kohli in unmatchable at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. From chanting Virat Kohli's name to cover the entire stadium with no.18 jerseys, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain's influence transcends mere sports fandom.

On Wednesday, a young fan with fractured arm was spotted at the Chinnaswamy stadium in the match against Gujarat Titans, thus speaking volumes of the impact that Virat Kohli has able to create in every Indian household.

In a picture that went viral, the youngster, who had come with his parents, was seen with 'King Kohli' painted along with the RCB logo on his cast. This clearly shows how Virat Kohli has made a place for himself in everyone's minds.

RCB slump to first defeat of IPL 2025 Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans handed RCB their first defeat of IPL 2025 and sealed an eight-wicket victory thanks to Mohammed Siraj's three-wicket haul and Jos Buttler's half-century.

With 170 required for victory after Liam Livingstone's battling 54 propelled the home team past 150-run mark, Gujarat Titans got home with 13 deliveries to spare with the former England captain Jos Buttler scoring an unbeaten 73 off 39 balls after Sai Sudharsan made 49.

West Indies import Sherfane Rutherford, who came in as an impact player, was unbeaten at 30 not out. The loss also dropped RCB from top to third place while Gujarat Titans rose to fourth in the IPL 2025 points table.

Earlier, making his Gujarat Titans debut, pacer Arshad Khan struck in his first over, taking the prized wicket of Virat Kohli, caught in the deep for seven. The visitors continued to pile pressure on RCB as Siraj (3/19) bowled out Devdutt Padikkal and Phil Salt before Ishant Sharma trapped skipper Rajat Patidar to leave RCB tottering at 42/4 in the seventh over.

