‘Virat bhai, Virat bhai please…’ - Kohli keeps RCB fan's humble request before India's training: Watch viral video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is an emotion to Virat Kohli. The only player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to stick to a single franchise for 17 years, Kohli's love for RCB is unmatched. The Bengaluru-based franchise lifted the IPL trophy for the first time in 18 seasons earlier this year, defeating Punjab Kings in the final on June 3.

Kohli's endearment with RCB was once again caught on camera in Perth just before India's training session on Thursday. The incident occurred when Kohli was leaving the team hotel and board the bus to Optus Stadium for Training. For the unknown, Kohli, who retired from Tests and T20Is, is returning to the Indian dressing room after seven months.

As the former India captain came out of the hotel, an ardent Kohli and RCB fan called Kohli for an autograph and a photo. “Virat bhai, Virat bhai please. One pic, one autograph on RCB jersey Virat bhai,” was the fan's humble request to the Indian star. The 36-year-old kept his kit bag in the bus and obliged with the fan's request, the video of which went viral.

Kohli has been the pillar of RCB in IPL. Starting from the inaugural season in 2008 to 2025, Kohli's unmatched energy and the passion for the franchise helped RCB grow globally both on and off the field. He even led RCB from 2014 to 2021, with a best finish of runners-up in 2016.

As far as the Indian team is concerned, Kohli retired from the shortest format of the game after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. He announced a shock retirement from Test cricket as well, just before India's five-match Test tour to England.

Having played for India in ODIs, during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Kohli returns to the Indian dressing room for the first time in seven months ahead of the first ODI against Australia on October 19.

What did Virat Kohli do after IPL 2025? Following the IPL 2025, Kohli shifted to England along with his family to the United Kingdom in June. Since then, Kohli has been residing a calm and peaceful life in London, with his wife Anushka Sharma and their two kids Vamika and Akaay. In fact, several videos of Kohli and Anushka on the streets of London were leaked on social media recently.

In regards to his training, Kohli has been training on his own in London, away from the public eye. After being named in the ODI squad against Australia, Kohli returned to India on October 14 to join the Indian team in New Delhi. He was among the first batch of players to leave for Australia.

