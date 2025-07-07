‘Virat bhaiya ne bola tha…’: Akash Deep’s old video goes viral after heroics in Edgbaston Test

Team India scripted history in Edgbaston by defeating the Englishmen in Birmigham for the first time in 58 years. The major credit for that victory fell on the shoulders of pacer Akash Deep who took 10 wickets in the match and broke the back of English batting.

Advertisement

The pacer had fell short of a five wicket haul in the first innings but compesated for that with a 6-fer in the second one.

After the match, a video of new India pace sensation started going viral where he was all praise for former India captain Virat Kohli, stating that he was told be ready for Test cricket by the veteran batter a long time ago.

Akash Deep's viral video: In the viral video Akash Deep can be heard saying, “Pune breakfast me Virat bhaiya aur ek do player baithe the. Uss time pe unhone bola tha ke red ball cricket ke liye India ko bowler ki zarurat hai ...Shayad unko kahi se Ranji Trophy ka record pata chala hoga. (Virat bhaiya and a couple of other players were sitting at breakfast in Pune. At that time, he had said that India needs a bowler for red-ball cricket. Maybe he had come across someone’s Ranji Trophy record somewhere).”

Advertisement

Notably, Akash Deep had made his debut for India in Test match cricket in February last year during the 4th Test match of the home series against England.

The bowler has appeared in 8 Test matches so far where he has taken 25 wickets at an average of 28.6 and a strike rate of 45.12.

After the Edgbaston Test, Akash Deep was also the receiving end of praise from Kohli who tweeted, “Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch. 👏🇮🇳”