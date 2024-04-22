Team India's former captain Sourav Ganguly spoke about India's T20 World Cup squad and said that Virat Kohli should open with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ICC tournament scheduled in June. Amid some concerns around Virat Kohli's average strike rate, Sourav Ganguly said that he has the potential to score a 40-ball century, news agency PTI reported on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated soon

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!