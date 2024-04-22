Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'Virat can score 40-ball 100': Sourav Gangly says Kohli should open with Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cup 2024

'Virat can score 40-ball 100': Sourav Gangly says Kohli should open with Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cup 2024

Livemint

  • Virat Kohli is having a stunning run in IPL 2024, but his average strike rate has been a cause of concern ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 squad selection

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly spoke about India's possible squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Team India's former captain Sourav Ganguly spoke about India's T20 World Cup squad and said that Virat Kohli should open with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ICC tournament scheduled in June. Amid some concerns around Virat Kohli's average strike rate, Sourav Ganguly said that he has the potential to score a 40-ball century, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

This is a developing story, will be updated soon

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
