Two days after the Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas incident, the former Indian captain was once gain targeted by the Australian media with a ‘Virat I Am Your Father’ headline during the ongoing fourth Test match between the two nations at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On the opening day of the MCG Test, Kohli shoulder-barged at 19-year-old Konstas, when the latte was doing his gloves in the middle of overs. However, Kohli was punished 20 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) which the Indian accepted.

But it seems like the Australian media can't get out of Kohli. At a time when everything looked to be put to rest, the backpage headline of 'Sunday Times' tabloid once again ignited the whole issue.

Using a full page picture of Konstas, the tabloid gave a headline "Virat I Am Your Father". It further added “Young star who rattled down Kohli and his Indians primed to get Aussies back on track” in the description.

However, Konstas, who scored a fifty on his first Test innings in international cricket a few days ago, was cleaned up by a peach of a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday. Meanwhile, this isn't the first time, Australian media took a dig at Kohli.

A few days ago, The Western Australia dubbed Kohli ‘clown’.

Netizens slam Australian media The Australian tabloid's treatment towards Kohli didn't go down well with the netizens. “Shame on Australian Media, New low in sports journalism!!” one user wrote.

“A newspaper printing this?? There is a limit to banter and sledging as well, but this headline is in a very wrong taste. HAVE SOME SHAME!” another wrote.