'Virat is a full Delhi boy, has a lot of aura..': Sports presenter Sahiba Bali

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Like millions of others, sports presenter and actor Sahiba Bali is also a fan of cricket icon Virat Kohli. She can't wait for the day when she gets the golden opportunity to interview the star batter, especially before he hangs up his boots across all formats of the game.

In an interview with ANI, Sahiba expressed her wish to do a proper interview with Virat.

"My dream guest is actually Virat Kohli. (I would love to interview) him before he decides to leave all formats of cricket, and move forward," she said.

While Sahiba has briefly met Virat and spoken with him before, the opportunity to host him on her recently launched YouTube series, 'Journey to Jersey', would truly be a dream come true.

Sahiba also spoke about the impression Virat left on her, calling him a proper Delhi boy. Since Sahiba is a Delhiite too, she could easily relate to those traits.

"Virat has a lot of aura. A full Delhi boy. He has a playful side, but he is equally disciplined. He is a perfect poster child of someone who is a backbencher when he wants to, but a crossbencher when he is on the field. He is a Delhi boy," she added.

Speaking of Sahiba's series 'Journey to Jersey', it's much more than just a talk show. Through the series, she not only interacts with cricketers but also speaks with their family members to understand the role they played in shaping the athletes' journeys. From their hometown roots to their achievements on the field, Sahiba beautifully captures every step of their inspiring path through this series.

So far, cricketers like Axar Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakaravarthy have featured on 'Journey to Jersey'.

"The cricketers who have sacrificed so much, but whose stories are lesser known. I wanted to bring those stories out. And it's not like a regular podcast. We go to the hometowns where these cricketers grew up and became men. We speak to their parents, we visit their homes, and we show the audience where it all started, how it started, and what sacrifices were made along the way. We also talk to their first coach. We talk to their wives as well, because the audience doesn't often realise that the wives also sacrifice so much in the relationship. So this entire side, which usually remains hidden, I wanted to bring to light," said Sahiba.