Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates: After Rohit Sharma, former India captain bids adieu to longest format

Virat Kohli announced his retirement on social media. He shared a heartfelt post.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," he expressed.

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," the 36-year-old added.

"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile," Kohli concluded.