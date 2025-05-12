Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates: After Rohit Sharma, former India captain bids adieu to longest format

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. Thus he becomes the second high-profile Indian cricketer to bid adieu to the longest format of the game. Kohli will continue to play ODIs.
Virat Kohli has played 210 Test innings and has scored 9230 in his Test career. He has smashed 30 centuries and 31 fifties in the format.
Kohli has registered the highest score 254* and an average of 46. 85. He has hit 1027 fours and 30 sixes and has taken 121 catches.
Virat Kohli announced his retirement on social media. He shared a heartfelt post.
"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," he expressed.
"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," the 36-year-old added.
"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile," Kohli concluded.
