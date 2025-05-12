Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates: Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan share heartfelt posts

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. Thus he becomes the second high-profile Indian cricketer to bid adieu to the longest format of the game. Kohli will continue to play ODIs.
“A man with lion’s passion! Will miss u cheeks….” Gautam Gambhir expressed in his post
“Congratulations on a phenomenal Test career, Virat Kohli," Irfan Pathan wrote.
He praised Kohli for his captaincy and said, “As captain, you didn’t just win matches—you changed mindsets.”
Irfan also praised Kohli's approach in the Test cricket, “You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard. A true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket,” he added.
Virat and Anushka were seen at the Mumbai airport after the former announced his retirement on social media.
Virat Kohli has played 210 Test innings and has scored 9230 in his Test career. He has smashed 30 centuries and 31 fifties in the format.
Kohli has registered the highest score 254* and an average of 46. 85. He has hit 1027 fours and 30 sixes and has taken 121 catches.