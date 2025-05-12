Subscribe

Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates: Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan share heartfelt posts

Koushik Paul, Aachal Maniyar
Updated12 May 2025, 01:39 PM IST
Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates(X)

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. Thus he becomes the second high-profile Indian cricketer to bid adieu to the longest format of the game. Kohli will continue to play ODIs.   

Follow updates here:
12 May 2025, 01:39 PM IST

Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates: Gautam Gambhir reacts on King's retirement

“A man with lion’s passion! Will miss u cheeks….” Gautam Gambhir expressed in his post

12 May 2025, 12:59 PM IST

Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates: Irfan Pathan lavishes praise on Virat Kohli in a social media post

“Congratulations on a phenomenal Test career, Virat Kohli," Irfan Pathan wrote.

He praised Kohli for his captaincy and said, “As captain, you didn’t just win matches—you changed mindsets.”

Irfan also praised Kohli's approach in the Test cricket, “You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard. A true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket,” he added.

12 May 2025, 12:55 PM IST

Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai Airport after news; watch video

Virat and Anushka were seen at the Mumbai airport after the former announced his retirement on social media.

12 May 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates: Here's look at Virat's statistics in the Test format

Virat Kohli has played 210 Test innings and has scored 9230 in his Test career. He has smashed 30 centuries and 31 fifties in the format.

Kohli has registered the highest score 254* and an average of 46. 85. He has hit 1027 fours and 30 sixes and has taken 121 catches.

12 May 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli's heartfelt Instagram post announcing retirement

Virat Kohli announced his retirement on social media.  He shared a heartfelt post.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," he expressed.

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," the 36-year-old added.

"I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile," Kohli concluded.

12 May 2025, 12:18 PM IST

Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates: Hello

