Virat Kohli reach 15000-run mark in ODIs, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar as fastest to milestone

Virat Kohli became only the second batter in men’s ODI cricket to reach 15,000 runs on Sunday, and the fastest to get there. His 59 in India’s chase of 296 against West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram took him from 14,941 to the landmark in 303 innings, 74 fewer than Sachin Tendulkar needed when he first crossed the mark in 2007.
The knock also became Kohli’s 80th ODI fifty, in his 315th match. Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in the format with 18,426. What changed on Sunday was the speed record he had held for 19 years.
Sachin Tendulkar reached 15,000 in his 377th innings. Virat Kohli got there in 303. That gap matches the path he has taken at every thousand-run mark for years. He was the fastest to 13,000, in 267 innings in 2023. He was the fastest to 14,000, in 287 innings against Pakistan at the 2025 Champions Trophy. Sunday was the next step.
He began the innings averaging 58.59 from 302 knocks, with 54 hundreds and 79 fifties. Those numbers already sat well clear of Tendulkar’s career average of 44.83. The 59 did not change the argument. It only made the 15,000 club official.
Kohli had said before the series that he wanted a freer game. “Promised myself that I’m going to play more freely,” he said ahead of the opener. The innings had that feel: early timing after Rohit Sharma fell for 32, then a six off Alzarri Joseph that brought up fifty and lifted the Greenfield crowd with him.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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