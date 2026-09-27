Virat Kohli reach 15000-run mark in ODIs, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar as fastest to milestone

Virat Kohli became only the second batter in men’s ODI cricket to reach 15,000 runs on Sunday, and the fastest to get there. His 59 in India’s chase of 296 against West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram took him from 14,941 to the landmark in 303 innings, 74 fewer than Sachin Tendulkar needed when he first crossed the mark in 2007.
The knock also became Kohli’s 80th ODI fifty, in his 315th match. Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer in the format with 18,426. What changed on Sunday was the speed record he had held for 19 years.
Sachin Tendulkar reached 15,000 in his 377th innings. Virat Kohli got there in 303. That gap matches the path he has taken at every thousand-run mark for years. He was the fastest to 13,000, in 267 innings in 2023. He was the fastest to 14,000, in 287 innings against Pakistan at the 2025 Champions Trophy. Sunday was the next step.
He began the innings averaging 58.59 from 302 knocks, with 54 hundreds and 79 fifties. Those numbers already sat well clear of Tendulkar’s career average of 44.83. The 59 did not change the argument. It only made the 15,000 club official.
Kohli had said before the series that he wanted a freer game. “Promised myself that I’m going to play more freely,” he said ahead of the opener. The innings had that feel: early timing after Rohit Sharma fell for 32, then a six off Alzarri Joseph that brought up fifty and lifted the Greenfield crowd with him.
(More to follow)