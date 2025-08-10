Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers caught in wrong-number chaos as Rajat Patidar calls police on Chattisgarh boys

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar had an unusual incident with two cricket fans from Chhattisgarh as he tried to reclaim his mobile number. The Indian batter's previous mobile number had been inactive for over 90 days, which led his telecom operator to deactivate it and subsequently reassign it, according to an NDTV report.

Rajat Patidar calls cops on Chattisgarh boys: The number was reportedly assigned to a boy from Chhattisgarh named Manish, a resident of the state's Gariaband district. Manish activated the Reliance Jio SIM card in late June, and soon after activation, he and his friend Khemraj noticed the RCB skipper's photograph appearing as the WhatsApp display picture— the first sign that the number had previously belonged to a famous personality.

Soon afterwards, the boys began receiving phone calls from prominent personalities like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who were trying to reach Patidar. Patidar himself also contacted the number, explained the situation to Manish and Khemraj, and stressed how important the number was for him, as coaches, teammates, and personal contacts used it to reach him.

However, the boys did not believe it was actually Patidar on the other line and humorously replied, “And we’re MS Dhoni.” The RCB captain then warned them, “Okay, I’ll send the cops.”

Just ten minutes later, local police arrived at Manish's residence to mediate the situation. After realizing it was indeed Patidar on the other end, Manish cooperated with the authorities and returned the SIM card.

Speaking about the incident to NDTV, Khemraj said, “I got to speak to Kohli because of a wrong number. My life’s goal is complete.”

Notably, Patidar had shot to fame earlier this year after RCB appointed him as skipper ahead of the season. The MP-based cricketer not only led his side into the playoffs but also secured their first-ever IPL trophy under his leadership.