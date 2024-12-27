Virat Kohli subjected to derogatory abuse by Australian crowd during IND vs AUS 4th Test at MCG; watch his response

Virat Kohli was subjected to derogatory abuse by the Australian crowd on Friday, Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Following his shoulder-barge incident with Sam Konstas, the MCG crowd has targeted Virat Kohli every time he steps onto the field, whether during batting or fielding.

In a video circulating on social media, Virat Kohli was called a ‘wanker’ by a section of the crowd at the MCG while the Indian cricketer was fielding at the boundary. However, Kohli dismissed the abuse by gesturing for them to go louder during Australia's first innings on the second day.

Virat Kohli's conduct has become a hot topic in the ongoing fourth Test, where he shoulder-charged 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas on the opening day. The incident resulted in a fine and a demerit point.

The boos grew louder on the second day as Virat Kohli walked into bat and again when he was walking back to the dressing room after his dismissal by Scott Boland, prompting him to turn around for a brief stand-off with the fans.

As he entered the tunnel leading to the dressing room, fans in that section of the MCG began booing him and making comments in a short clip that has since gone viral. Kohli turned back after hearing something that was not clearly audible in the 22-second video.

The 36-year-old didn't seem pleased as he looked at the stands on his left before being escorted back to his original destination by a security personnel. This came after Kohli was dismissed for 36 off 86 balls.

Pitch invader puts his arm around Kohli Earlier, during the first session of play, a pitch invader sprinted to the ground and put his arm around Kohli. With a ‘Free Ukraine’ on his shirt, the invader first went for Rohit Sharma before focusing on the former India captain. The Indian star did not resist him and walked a few steps before the unidentified man was escorted out.

