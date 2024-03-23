Indian skipper Virat Kohli has accomplished another milestone in his glorious cricket career. The ace Indian batsman has become the first Indian cricketer to score 12,000 runs in T20 format. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli achieved this remarkable feat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opening clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The 12,000 runs include those he scored for RCB in the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League, for Delhi in domestic Twenty Over Cricket, and for India in T20 Internationals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, Kohli is now among the world's six players after T20 stalwarts Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, and David Warner to achieve this record.

The celebrated player crossed the milestone in the seventh over of the CSK vs RCB IPL match, swiping a full ball from Ravindra Jadeja behind square on the leg side for a single.

Kohli has scored eight centuries and 91 fifties so far in the T20 cricket.

Virat Kohli has the record of the highest runs in IPL of all time. In 239 matches and 230 innings, Kohli has scored 7,284 runs at an average of 37.24, with a strike rate of 130.02. His best score is 113. In IPL, Virat Kohli has scored seven centuries and 50 fifties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, Kohli also accomplished another milestone in yesterday's match. Kohli completed 1,000 runs against Chennai Super Kings. The skipper has 1,006 runs in 32 matches against CSK at an average of 37.25, with nine half-centuries in 31 innings. His best score is 90 (not out). However, the most runs by a batter against an opposition in IPL belongs to Delhi Capitals' (DC) batter David Warner, who has scored 1,075 runs against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at an average of 44.79 and a strike rate of over 145.

