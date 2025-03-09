Virat Kohli: It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour. Lovely playing with a bunch of amazing youngsters. They're stepping up and taking India in the right direction. After playing for so long, you look forward to playing under pressure. To win titles, the whole team has to step up in different games. People have played such impactful knocks and had spells, that collective effort is what has done it for us. I try to speak to these guys, try to share my experience, tell them how I've played for so long. When you leave, you want to leave in a better position. So many impactful knocks Gill, Shreyas, Rahul, et al have played. The team is in good hands. We've always been in awe of what NZ can do with limited no. of players. They come in with a set plan. Every fielder knows where the bowler will bowl. They have immense belief in their skills, best fielding side. Huge shoutout to them. Sad to see a very good friend (Kane Williamson) on the losing side, only love between us.