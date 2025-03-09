Virat Kohli after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph: ’We wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour’

India needed the Champions Trophy 2025 title to bounce back after their Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), felt Virat Kohli after the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by four wickets on Sunday in Dubai. With this, a dominant India clinched the third Champions Trophy title after 2000 and 2013. This is also the second back-to-back ICC title for the Indian team after their T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.