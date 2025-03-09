Virat Kohli after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph: ’We wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour’

Virat Kohli after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph: 'We wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour'

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Mar 2025, 10:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Dubai: India’s Virat Kohli during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI03_09_2025_000266A)(PTI)

India needed the Champions Trophy 2025 title to bounce back after their Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), felt Virat Kohli after the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by four wickets on Sunday in Dubai. With this, a dominant India clinched the third Champions Trophy title after 2000 and 2013. This is also the second back-to-back ICC title for the Indian team after their T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. 

“It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour,” Virat Kohli said after the win. 

Advertisement
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVirat Kohli after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph: ’We wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour’
First Published:9 Mar 2025, 10:19 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App