Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir explain what it means to be a true Dilli da Munda: ‘Every time you walk onto the field..’

Virat Kohli is on the cusp of a major ODI milestone as he will play his 300th fifty for India today. The veteran batsman has had a prolonged dry spell in ODIs, but came back to form against arch-rivals Pakistan last week, hitting a match-winning century for the Men in Blue.

While India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy, Kohli will be keen to continue his form with the bat ahead of the all-important knockout stages starting on 4 March.

However, ahead of the 50-over match against New Zealand, Kohli and India head coach Gautam Gambhir have taken a deep dive into their Delhi heritage and explained what it means to them to be a Delhi da munda (Delhi boy).

Virat Kohli defines what beind Dilli ka Munda means to him: In a video posted on ICC's Instagram account, Kohli acknowledged that he isn't a prototypical Delhi boy, saying, “I dont' know if I am a prototypical Dilli da Munda at all times. Being a Dilli da munda, the line in itself means having a stress free approach towards things. ”

“New experiences in life, went to a lot of places so I wouldn't say that I am out and out always a Delhi boy. In moments I am, yes.” the veteran batter added.

Meanwhile, Gambhir - who has also been a member of Parliament from Delhi - then went on to define what it means to be a Delhi boy, saying, “The spirit is very simple, try and win every time you walk on to the cricket field. That's what was taught to us when we were growing up in Delhi.”

Changes for India ahead of New Zealand clash? In related news, India are said to be looking to make a crucial change to their playing XI for the New Zealand clash, with Arshdeep SIngh coming in for the experienced Mohammed Shami.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma, who was earlier reported to be suffering from an injury, is now believed to have recovered and will lead the men in blue today.