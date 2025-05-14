Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retain BCCI grade A+ contracts despite retiring from Tests and T20Is; Here's the reason

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be retained on the A+ contract, the highest-paying annual grade offered by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

Devajit Saikia, the secretary of BCCI confirmed on Wednesday that the status quo will be maintained.

BCCI annual contracts - top earners The BCCI's annual player retainership was announced on April 21, weeks before the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Tests. The duo were given the A+ contract (Rs. 7 crore), alongside pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had already announced their retirement from T20Is after winning the T20 world cup in June 2024.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retain A+ grade The annual retainership cycle runs from October 2024 to September 2025. The contract is already in its eighth month, and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had already played enough matches in the said period to retain their A+ contracts.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - Internationals since October 2024

Player Tests ODIs T20Is Rohit Sharma 6 8 0 Virat Kohli 8 7 0

Any player who features in 3 Tests, 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is in a year is eligible for Grade C (Rs. 1 crore), the fourth level in the pay grade system. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are comfortably ahead of the minimum threshold.