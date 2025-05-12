Virat Kohli announces Test retirement, says ‘I will always look back at my Test career with a smile'

Days after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement in Test cricket, Virat Kohli became the latest high-profile Indian cricketer to call it a day from the red-ball game. Kohli's retirement was on the line after Rohit called it a day in the middle of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Several reports emerged that the BCCI had asked Kohli not to retire from the longest format at this time, considering India's tour to England next month.

However, the former India captain decided to call his day in Tests after 14 illustrious years. However, he will continue to represent India in the ODI format with an eye for the 2027 World Cup. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to announce his retirement.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.