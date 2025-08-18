Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma enjoy London life with laugh and giggles with locals; fans say ‘bro choose peace over fame’

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli seems to be happy with his life in the United Kingdom as the star cricketer along with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma were spotted having a great time interacting with the locals on the streets in London, the video of which went viral on social media. Dressed casually in shorts and holding and umbrella and a water bottle, Kohli and Anushka beautifully blended with the locals as the duo had a light-hearted chat and laughter with a local passerby.

Advertisement

With a huge fanfare in India, its impossible for Kohli to roam around in the streets. The star cricketer has always wanted to lead a simple life where he can do things in his own way, something the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) emphasised on during various interviews. Moving to United Kingdom, might have solved that problem for Kohli.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's ex teammate doubles down on criticism of his Test career

Advertisement

Having already retired from T20Is, Kohli quit Test cricket too just before India's tour of England recently. In fact, during India's 2-2 draw at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Kohli was residing at his new home. Although he attended a charity event hosted by his former India teammate Yuvraj Singh, the right-hander chose not to visit any of the stadiums to cheer up the boys. Rohit Sharma, who quit Tests too, did make a visit.

Meanwhile, the sight of Kohli walking freely without any security or attention had mixed reactions on social media. While some called it “bro choose peace over fame”, many described it as “cricket sb se rishta chodh diya bhaiya ne (He chose to severe ties with cricket).”

Advertisement

Advertisement