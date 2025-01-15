India's star batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday morning returned to Mumbai from his holiday home in Alibaug and was spotted by the paparazzi at the Gateway Of India jetty, reported NDTV. His return comes a day after his wife Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai from their lavish holiday home in Alibaug.

According to the Architectural Digest, Kohli and Anushka's holiday home is built by Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen Architects (SAOTA) led by Phillippe Fouche.

Earlier in July 2024, Kohli had shared a glimpse of his luxury home in Alibaug, where he spoke about the the 12-month journey into its making of the the lavish interiors, garden and why he picked the project.

About Kohli and Anushka's Alibaug house: Situated on an 8-acre plot, the couple acquired it for around ₹19 crore in 2022. The villa is built on a 10,000-square-foot area and has features like a temperature-controlled pool, a bespoke kitchen, four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, a sprawling garden, covered parking, staff quarters, and more.

Apart from this, the villa also showcases Italian marble, pristine stones, and Turkish limestones.

Reports say that Kohli invested around ₹10.5 crore to ₹13 crore in the construction of the villa.

Kohli's other properties: Besides rumours of the power couple shifting to London post-retirement, Kohli and Anushka reside in Mumbai in a lavish home spanning 7,171 square feet, valued at ₹34 crore. Kohli also owns an ₹80 crore bungalow in Gurugram.

Kohli and cricket: Recently, Kohli had not been in great form and endured a torrid tour of Australia, scoring only 190 runs across nine innings. He also struggled against deliveries outside the off-stump and was dismissed by Australia's Scott Boland four out of eight times.