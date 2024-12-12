Virat Kohli's weaknesses against the deliveries outside the off-stump were exposed in Adelaide when the former India captain was caught off-guard against the likes of Scott Boland, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Coming after a majestic unbeaten hundred in Perth, Kohli was expected to make an impact in the second game of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) under lights.

More than 7 and 11, which Kohli scored against Australia in the second Test in Adelaide, what caught attention of the cricket experts, was his approach against the balls which came at fifth or sixth stump. Rather than leaving the ball, Kohli's front-footed approach towards those deliveries saw him edging behind the wickets and at slips.

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar came up with solution for Kohli, urging the right-hander to follow Sachin Tendulkar's Sydney template from 2004 where the Little Master refrained from playing shots outside the off-stump and succeeded.

"Just like Sachin Tendulkar did in Sydney, in the previous three Test matches, he was getting out outside the off-stump, caught in the covers, or in the slips. He didn't play even one cover drive, only played straight and scored around two hundred and fifty runs by controlling himself and deciding not to play there.

"If he plays like this, just as Sachin scored a double century, Kohli can also do the same," Gavaskar told Star Sports. At the Gabba, Kohli has played a single game back in 2014, scoring just 20 runs.

Sunil Gavaskar's master tips for Virat Kohli Highlighting Kohli's faults in Adelaide, Gavaskar also urged the Indian batter to not let the opposition know about his weaknesses. "The approach should be that in the beginning, when you are not set, you should not go for a lunge until you are settled.