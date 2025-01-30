Virat Kohli asks security not to beat fan who breaches Arun Jaitley Stadium fence to touch IND star’s feet: Viral video

A fan breached the security at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to touch the feet of Virat Kohli, during Day 1 of Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways on Thursday. The incident happened during the 12th over of the Railways innings when a youngster ran onto the pitch directly and touched the former India captain's feet.

Security personnel followed him and immediately escorted him away off the field. But what followed will melt everyone's hearts as Virat Kohli was caught gesturing not to beat the youngster up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, to mark the grand occasion memorable for the fans, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) made entry free for the spectators and had projected a crowd of around 10,000 for Virat Kohli's homecoming. But such was his magnetic pull that even those lofty calculations went for a toss.

At first, the DDCA opened the roughly 6,000-capacity 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' for spectators but sensing the crowd situation could go out of hand, the officials were forced to open the 'Bishan Bedi Stand' which can accommodate around 14,000 people.

Advertisement

Watch Virat Kohli's gesture

Advertisement

The 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' was already packed to the rafters and it hardly took time to fill the lower tier of the 'Bishan Bedi Stand', taking the crowd count well past 12,000 at toss.

The deafening roars of "Kohli, Kohli" could be heard from a distance as the former India captain took the field with the rest of the Delhi teammates who too were experiencing something special. Meanwhile, Delhi have opted to field first after winning the toss.

At lunch, Railways 87/5 with their top half back in the hut.

Advertisement

Delhi vs Railways playing XIs Railways: Anchit Yadav, Vivek Singh, Suraj Ahuja(c), Upendra Yadav(w), Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai, Karn Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Himanshu Sangwan, Ayan Chaudhari, Kunal Yadav

Delhi: Arpit Rana, Sanat Sangwan, Virat Kohli, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni(c), Pranav Rajuvanshi(w), Sumit Mathur, Shivam Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Money Grewal, Siddhant Sharma