Virat Kohli backtracks after BCCI's displeasure over Ranchi remarks, ‘he has since seemed to have changed his mind’

Virat Kohli's decision to play for Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy might have come after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed it's displeasure following the former India captain's comments in Ranchi. Kohli had informed to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) about his availability, returning to premier 50-over domestic tournament after a gap of 15 years.

Kohli, who is in sublime form with back-to-back ODI hundreds against South Africa, stated that after the amount of cricket he has played in the last 15-20 years at the top level, he doesn't feel the need of additional match practice, but is a great believer of mental preparation.

“I’ve never been a big believer in a lot of preparation, if that makes sense. All my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel good mentally, I can play the game,” Kohli had said after his majestic 135 off 120 balls against the Proteas in Ranchi, powering India to a 17-run win.

“As long as you’re hitting the ball well and you’re playing good cricket, at this stage with the experience that I have, for me it’s about being physically fit, mentally ready and excited to play the games that I’m playing. Everything else should take care of itself,” he had added.

However, a report at The Indian Express, stated that Kohli's comments didn't go well with the BCCI. “Kohli’s comments had not gone down well with the BCCI, a source told this newspaper. He has since seemed to have changed his mind,” the naitional daily reported.

While Rohit Sharma had confirmed his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy before the South Africa series, Kohli had kept everyone waiting until now. According to Kohli, the experience of playing 300-odd ODI games for India are enough for the 37-year-old to prepare for a match.

“I’ve played 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket over the last 15-16 years. If you can bat an hour and a half, two hours in the nets without taking a break, you’re meeting all the markers. I understand if there’s a dip in form, you look for games and try to get that form back,” Kohli had said.

No stopping Virat Kohli even at 37 Kohli might be nearing 40, but he is in no mood to stop down anytime soon. The 37-year-old, who play only ODIs now, registered back-to-back hundreds against the Proteas, inspiring the younger generation even at this age. After his two consecutive ducks in Australia, Kohli found his form in the third game in Sydney with a 70-plus unbeaten knock.

