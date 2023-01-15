Virat Kohli beats Mahela Jayawardene to become 5th highest run scorer in ODI cricket2 min read . 06:55 PM IST
- In the ongoing ODI match against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 166 runs in 110 balls with 13 fours and 8 sixes.
Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli became the fifth-highest run-scorer in history of ODI cricket on 15 January after overtaking Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene to enter into top-five.
The major accomplishments was achieved by Virat during India's third and final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Kerala.
In the 35th over of India's batting, Kohli smashed a leg-cutter bowled by Chamika Karunaratne between mid-off and covers for a four and with this, he was able to become the fifth-highest run scorer in ODIs.
In the ongoing match against Sri Lanka, Virat scored an unbeaten 166 runs in 110 balls with 13 fours and 8 sixes. It was Virat's 46th ODI and 74th international cricket century.
At the time of becoming the fifth-highest run-scorer, Virat had 12,652 runs in 268 ODIs at an average of 57.78, with 45 tons and 65 half-century. His best score in the format is 183.
As per records, the highest run-scorer in ODI history is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He has 49 centuries and 96 fifties in this format, with the best of 200*.
Followed by Sachin, Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches), Australian great Ricky Ponting (13,704), Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430 in 445 matches) and Virat.
Meanwhile, India scored a whopping 390 runs in 50 over after losing 5 wickets. Apart from Virat, Shubman Gill too scored a century and scored 116 runs in 97 balls. Rohit Sharma scored 46 runs and Shreyas Iyer scored 38 runs. For Sri Lanka, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara took two wickets each, while Chamika Karunaratne clinched one.
By the time the story was filed, Sri Lanka had scored 40 runs in 11 overs after losing 5 wickets.
With agency inputs.