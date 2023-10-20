Virat Kohli beats Sachin Tendulkar: Which record did he break this time?
While controversy surrounded Virat Kohli's century against Bangladesh in the World Cup match on October 19, King Kohli achieved a significant milestone by beating Sachin Tendulkar.
On October 19, Virat Kohli became the fastest hitter in cricket history to reach 26,000 international runs, breaking the record held by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Before the Bangladesh game, Kohli had amassed 25,923 runs from 566 innings. He accomplished this milestone with a magnificent six during the World Cup match in Pune.