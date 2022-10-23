Watch | Virat Kohli in tears post win, emotional outpouring wins hearts

Setting the tone and mood for festival of lights -- Diwali, Virat Kohli gave the best gift to the cricket loving fans across the globe as his sensational knock helped India defeat Pakistan in the Super 12 match of 2020 T20I World Cup.
After hitting unbeaten knock of 82 runs in just 53 balls, though the teammates and cricket fans were jubilating and cherishing the memorable innings, Kohli was seen in tears and thanking the almighty, who not only supported him to stay calm and composed during the match, but hit crucial six 4s and six 6s.
On being asked how he felt after the match, Kohli said. “It’s a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened." He also bagged the Player of the Match award for his dynamic innings.
He also considered his innings as the best one under pressure. But, continued to say that the tournament has just begun.
With Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, opener KL Rahul and power hitter Suryakumar Yadav walked to pavilion of MCG in the initial overs, Kohli set the partnership of 113 runs with Pandya – who scored 40 runs, which led India to a winning streak.
Earlier, Pakistan too lost its initial wickets but Shan Masood and Iftikar Ahmed set the momentum and helped their team reach 159 in 20 overs. India's Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya clinched 3 wickets each. Mohd Shami also took two wickets and B Kumar clinched a wicket.
Speaking to the reporters, Indian skipper too boasted about Kohli, saying Kohli returned to his form and its a good news for India. With Kohli at the crease, he still had belief that India can win the match.
“From the situation we were in, it has to be one of India’s best knocks, not just his best knock," he said.
