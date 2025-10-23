Virat Kohli bids goodbye to Adelaide crowd after 2nd straight duck to spark retirement talks; ‘Right hand up, any hint?’

Virat Kohli's return to India colours didn't go as everyone planned as the former India captain registered two consecutive ducks for the first time in his ODI career on Thursday in the second ODI against Australia. After being dismissed for a duck in Perth, Kohli spent just four balls before falling plumb to Xavier Bartlett in the seventh over to disappoint the fans.

Having not played any form or cricket since July 3, Kohli lacked match practice and looked rusty in 12 balls that he faced in this ODI series. In the second game, Kohli could connected the bat with the ball only once before missing the line while trying to play across.

Playing probably his last match at this venue, Kohli walked back amid huge cheers from the Adelaide crowd. In response, the Indian also acknowledged the by showing the gloves with his right hand, leading to retirement talks once again on social media.

“Virat Kohli waves goodbye to #Adelaide crowd after getting consecutive ducks for first time, sparks retirement talks,” wrote one user on X. “All great careers come to an end. Virat Kohli is an all time GOAT but the decline is very visible now. Something has gone off within him,” another said.

“Oh god, #ViratKohli is nowhere close to being what he really is. He's NEVER looked this clueless in his entire career. Everytime he steped onto the field in Australia throughout his career, he walked in with a different energy and fire. It's all gone. His game has vanished,” reacted another." "Right hand up. Acknowledging the Adelaide crowd. Any hint?????" a user said.

Rohit Sharma makes his bat do the talk Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who just like Kohli, returned to the ODI setup after more than seven months, registered his 59th fifty in the 50-over format. The opener survived a couple of chances early on in his innings before opening his arms. He was brutal against Mitchell Owen against whom the former skipper pulled for two sixes within three balls.

After India were two down for 17 in the seventh over, it was Rohit and Shreyas Iyer, who forged 118 runs for the third wicket to revive the Indian innings. Rohit was eventually dismissed for 73, including seven fours and two sixes. Iyer was dismissed for 61 with seven fours.