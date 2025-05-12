Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma to Steve Smith: List of 10 big cricketing names who announced retirement in 2025

India's star batsman Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test Cricket on Monday, May 12. "King Kohli" took to his Instagram handle and announced his decision to retire from the longest format of the game.

Advertisement

His retirement continues the exodus of Indian bigwigs from the Test arena. Ravichandran Ashwin (in December) and Rohit Sharma (last week) are the others to have called it quits in the format.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates: Gautam Gambhir shares heartfelt post

Here's a list of top cricketers who are either weighing the option of retiring, or have announced or are yet to announce retirement from various cricket formats:

1. Virat Kohli - IND (Test cricket)

2. Martin Guptill - NZ (all formats)

3. Tamim Iqbal - BAN (all formats)

4. Marcus Stoinis - AUS (ODIs)

5. Dimuth Karunaratne - SL (All formats)

6. Steve Smith AUS - (ODIs)

7. Mushfiqur Rahim - BAN (ODIs)

8. Mahmudullah - BAN (All formats)

9. Rohit Sharma - IND (Test cricket)

Advertisement

Also Read | Gambhir breaks silence after Kohli announces retirement from Tests

Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test Cricket | Full statement "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," Kohli wrote in a long post on Instagram.

Advertisement

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy -- but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude -- for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the post added.

He will now only play in ODIs, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.

Also Read | Virat Kohli bids goodbye to Test Cricket with a heartfelt message

Virat Kohli's legacy The Indian great played 123 matches since his Test debut in 2011. His highest score was 254 not out. He retired from Test cricket on Monday with 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, scoring 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

Advertisement

Kohli's last Test was in Sydney in January when India lost the match and with it the series 3-1 to Australia. Apart from an unbeaten century in the second innings of the first Test in Perth, Kohli managed just 90 runs from eight innings in the five-Test series.

Virat Kohli ended his Twenty20 career with a match-winning innings in his team's World Cup final victory in Barbados last year. Kohli then walked away from the shortest format along with Rohit.