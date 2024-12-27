Virat Kohli was greeted by jeers from the Australian crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia as the star batter entered the field alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal after Tea.

The former India captain has been the point of discussion at MCG. If his physical collision with Sam Konstas grabbed Day 1 headlines, a pitch invader putting his arms around Kohli's shoulders became the talking point on the second day.

With Tea being taken following the dismissal of KL Rahul, Kohli walked out to bat amidst loud boos from the MCG crowd, the video of which went viral on social media. Although the Indian fans intervened with their applause for the batting stalwart, the boos drowned out their chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli’.

Yet, Kohli brushed off the jeers with a patient knock of 36 off 86 balls. Unlike in his previous few innings, Kohli looked content during his stay in the middle. The right-hander played some delightful cover drives and left the ball outside off-stump, something that has troubled him in this series.

Along with Jaiswal, Kohli put together 102 runs for the third wicket.

However, Jaiswal's dismissal following a horrible mix-up with Kohli triggered an Indian collapse. The visitors lost three wickets within a space of nine wickets. While Jaiswal departed for 82, a lapse of concentration cost Kohli.

At the end of Day 2, India were 164/5 in 46 overs, still trailing Australia's 474 all out in the first innings by 310 runs. Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Rishabh Pant (6) are currently at the crease for India.