Virat Kohli booed by MCG crowd on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 4th Test, India batter replies with patient 86-ball 36 | Watch

Virat Kohli was welcomed with loud boos from the MCG crowd as the former India captain entered to bat on Day 2 of the fourth Test after Tea.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Dec 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Virat Kohli (C) bats as Australia’s Mitchell Starc bowls on Day 2 of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.(AP)

Virat Kohli was greeted by jeers from the Australian crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia as the star batter entered the field alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal after Tea.

The former India captain has been the point of discussion at MCG. If his physical collision with Sam Konstas grabbed Day 1 headlines, a pitch invader putting his arms around Kohli's shoulders became the talking point on the second day.

With Tea being taken following the dismissal of KL Rahul, Kohli walked out to bat amidst loud boos from the MCG crowd, the video of which went viral on social media. Although the Indian fans intervened with their applause for the batting stalwart, the boos drowned out their chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli’. 

Advertisement
Also Read | Pitch invader with ‘Free Ukraine’ T-shirt hugs Virat Kohli at MCG | Watch
Advertisement

Yet, Kohli brushed off the jeers with a patient knock of 36 off 86 balls. Unlike in his previous few innings, Kohli looked content during his stay in the middle. The right-hander played some delightful cover drives and left the ball outside off-stump, something that has troubled him in this series. 

Along with Jaiswal, Kohli put together 102 runs for the third wicket.

However, Jaiswal's dismissal following a horrible mix-up with Kohli triggered an Indian collapse. The visitors lost three wickets within a space of nine wickets. While Jaiswal departed for 82, a lapse of concentration cost Kohli.

Advertisement
Also Read | Virat Kohli gets ICC punishment over Sam Konstas incident

At the end of Day 2, India were 164/5 in 46 overs, still trailing Australia's 474 all out in the first innings by 310 runs. Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Rishabh Pant (6) are currently at the crease for India.

Earlier on Day 1, Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for his deliberate physical collision with Sam Konstas. Kohli accepted the sanction, and no formal hearing was needed.   

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVirat Kohli booed by MCG crowd on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 4th Test, India batter replies with patient 86-ball 36 | Watch
First Published:27 Dec 2024, 12:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts