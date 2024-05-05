Virat Kohli bows down to Dinesh Karthik as he reclaims Orange Cap; netizens say ‘KING for a Reason’
Virat Kohli bowed down to Dinesh Karthik after he reclaimed the Orange Cap on Saturday. The veteran batter has scored 542 runs this season at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 142.
Veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli once reclaimed the coveted IPL Orange Cap with a 42-run knock against Gujarat Titans. However, Kohli's recent gesture towards teammate Dinesh Karthik during the post-match Orange Cap ceremony has gone viral, with netizens praising the former India captain's gracious effort.