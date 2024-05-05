Veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli once reclaimed the coveted IPL Orange Cap with a 42-run knock against Gujarat Titans. However, Kohli's recent gesture towards teammate Dinesh Karthik during the post-match Orange Cap ceremony has gone viral, with netizens praising the former India captain's gracious effort.

Virat Kohli, who had consistently topped the IPL run-scoring charts, was temporarily overtaken by CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad with a total of 509 runs. However, Kohli's 42-run knock against GT saw him regain the top spot.

Kohli has been in sensational form this season, scoring 542 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 148 and an average of 67. Meanwhile, the veteran player hasn't had much help from the other batters in his side, with the exception of newcomer Will Jacks and veteran batsman Dinesh Karthik.

Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture towards Dinesh Karthik:

Notably, Virat Kohli bowed to Dinesh Karthik before he was adorned the orange cap, bringing smiles to both players' faces. Karthik, on the other hand, hugged his teammate before the duo eventually headed back to the dressing room.

Interestingly, it was Karthik who helped steer the sinking ship of RCB on Saturday, guiding them to a comfortable 4-wicket victory after losing the quickets following a blistering start of 92/0 in the first 5.5 overs.

Saturday's win kept Royal Challengers Bengaluru's play-off hopes alive as they moved up to 7th place on the points table with 8 points. The Faf Du Plessis-led side need to win all their remaining 3 games and then wait for the results of other teams to see if they can make it to the playoffs this year. RCB will next take on Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium on 9 May

Kohli wins applauds from netizens:

Virat Kohli's gesture towards Dinesh Karthik as users soon started sharing images of the incident on social media. Netizens praised the heartfelt move by former RCB captain while many of them also commenting about the great team environment at RCB.

One user on X wrote, “Virat Kohli received the Orange Cap from Dinesh Karthik and later bowed down. - The environment in RCB is👌❤️"

Another user wrote, "That's why he called the "KING". He knows how to win hearts and get respected."

While some users also talked about RCB's ongoing search for the elusive IPL trophy, they wrote, “Now they are playing with a lot of positive intent 🔥🔥. STILL IN THE SEARCH OF 🏆💪❤️"

