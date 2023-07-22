Virat Kohli reached his 29th Test century with a boundary against Shannon Gabriel, adding another feather to his cap by joining an elite group of players with the most centuries at the coveted no.4 position in Test cricket.

Kohli assumed this crucial batting position after taking over from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in 2013, and he has since excelled in this role with unmatched precision. Currently, Kohli stands in fourth place among the top centurions at no. 4, trailing Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene.

Brian Lara, the former West Indies great, retired with an impressive 24 centuries at no. 4, but Kohli surpassed him by securing his 25th century on Day 2.

Among active players, England's former captain Joe Root comes closest to Kohli with 19 centuries at no. 4 while Steve Smith shares the same number of tons at this position.

The 34-year-old batter showcased his exceptional skills in the second Test against West Indies, where he recorded his 29th century in the longest format of cricket. The remarkable milestone was achieved on Day 2 of the Test, further solidifying his position as one of the game's finest batters.

Notably, this century held a special significance for Kohli as it marked his 500th match for Team India across all formats, an impressive achievement shared by only a few others in Indian cricket history.

Kohli's magnificent performance, combined with valuable contributions from Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, guided India to a commanding first-innings total of 438 in Port of Spain. India currently holds a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against the West Indies.

Indian cricketing legend Rahul Dravid, also the current coach of the national team, earlier praised King Kohli for his ‘behind-the-scenes’ efforts. “For me, what has been great is to see the efforts and the work that he puts in behind the scenes when no one is watching. And that's great for a coach because a lot of young players will look at that and get inspired," Dravid said.