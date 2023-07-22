Virat Kohli breaks another record with 76th century, gets past Brian Lara to enter elite list2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 07:45 AM IST
Virat Kohli scored his 29th Test century, joining an elite group of players like Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene.
Virat Kohli reached his 29th Test century with a boundary against Shannon Gabriel, adding another feather to his cap by joining an elite group of players with the most centuries at the coveted no.4 position in Test cricket.
