comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Virat Kohli breaks another record with 76th century, gets past Brian Lara to enter elite list
Back

Virat Kohli breaks another record with 76th century, gets past Brian Lara to enter elite list

 2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 07:45 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Virat Kohli scored his 29th Test century, joining an elite group of players like Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene.

Port of Spain, July 21 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match against West Indies, at Queen's Park Oval, in Port of Spain on July 21. (ANI Photo) (BCCI Twitter)Premium
Port of Spain, July 21 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match against West Indies, at Queen's Park Oval, in Port of Spain on July 21. (ANI Photo) (BCCI Twitter)

Virat Kohli reached his 29th Test century with a boundary against Shannon Gabriel, adding another feather to his cap by joining an elite group of players with the most centuries at the coveted no.4 position in Test cricket. 

Kohli assumed this crucial batting position after taking over from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in 2013, and he has since excelled in this role with unmatched precision. Currently, Kohli stands in fourth place among the top centurions at no. 4, trailing Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene.

Brian Lara, the former West Indies great, retired with an impressive 24 centuries at no. 4, but Kohli surpassed him by securing his 25th century on Day 2. 

Among active players, England's former captain Joe Root comes closest to Kohli with 19 centuries at no. 4 while Steve Smith shares the same number of tons at this position.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli dropped: Only one player above 30 in India’s T20 squad against West Indies

The 34-year-old batter showcased his exceptional skills in the second Test against West Indies, where he recorded his 29th century in the longest format of cricket. The remarkable milestone was achieved on Day 2 of the Test, further solidifying his position as one of the game's finest batters. 

Notably, this century held a special significance for Kohli as it marked his 500th match for Team India across all formats, an impressive achievement shared by only a few others in Indian cricket history.

Kohli's magnificent performance, combined with valuable contributions from Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, guided India to a commanding first-innings total of 438 in Port of Spain. India currently holds a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against the West Indies.

Indian cricketing legend Rahul Dravid, also the current coach of the national team, earlier praised King Kohli for his ‘behind-the-scenes’ efforts. “For me, what has been great is to see the efforts and the work that he puts in behind the scenes when no one is watching. And that's great for a coach because a lot of young players will look at that and get inspired," Dravid said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 07:45 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout