Virat Kohli breaks down in tears after RCB lift maiden IPL title after 18 years, says ‘Tonight, I'll sleep like a baby’

Virat Kohli broke down in tears after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden Indian Premier League title in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Chasing RCB's 190/9 in the final, Punjab Kings managed 184/7 in 20 overs.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli top scored for his side with 43 but it was their lion-hearted bowling which secured Bengaluru's memorable victory. The emotional moment came in the last over after the first two balls. Tears of joys rolled down his eyes, which was caught by the camera.

Advertisement

After the final ball was bowled, Kohli went down in his knees as his teammates rallied around him. Speaking after the game, Kohli stated that he will be able to sleep like a baby tonight.

""This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling," Kohli said after the game.

“Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it's an amazing feeling,” added the former RCB skipper.

Advertisement

“My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. This is a high-intensity tournament, I want to win the big tournaments and moments. Tonight, I'll sleep like a baby. I look for ways to improve, I want to field and make an impact there,” added Kohli.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli wants ABD to celebrate with RCB Meanwhile, Kohli also wanted former RCB teammate and Hall of famer AB de Villiers to celebrate with them in the same podium. De Villiers has been a stalwart for RCB and been a pillar for the franchise.

“What ABD has done for the franchise is tremendous, told him 'this win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us'. He's been the POTM most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. Tells you the impact he's had on the league, team and me. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the cup,” he said.