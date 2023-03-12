Virat Kohli breaks drought, scores his 28th Test century after 1,205 days1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 02:43 PM IST
- Indian cricket fans waited for around 41 innings to witness another Test century from Virat Kohli
After displaying a strong comeback across all other formats, Virat Kohli on Sunday ended the long wait of 1,205 days as he completed his Test century against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. Kohli's 28th Test century came at a time when India was following a massive score in a crucial match.
