After displaying a strong comeback across all other formats, Virat Kohli on Sunday ended the long wait of 1,205 days as he completed his Test century against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. Kohli's 28th Test century came at a time when India was following a massive score in a crucial match.

Indian cricket fans waited for around 41 innings to witness another century from the star. Kohli's last Test century was in November 2019 against Bangladesh.

"600kg Gorilla off his back," Ravi Shastri boomed on commentary as Kohli completed that single against Nathan Lyon and raised his bat. Kohli removed his helmet, smiled, and kissed his necklace in relief at the standing ovation from the crowd in the stadium.

This century takes his total number of international 100s to 75 and Kohli has also touched the number of Sunil Gavaskar, when it comes to centuries against Australia. Both players are now second with 8 Test centuries against the Kangaroos, in a list topped by Sachin Tendulkar with 11 centuries.

Kohli is coming out of a relatively tough phase which even cost him the Indian captaincy. He was facing poor forms across all formats and it was Asia Cup 2022 when things started changing for the star player. After that, he displayed nothing but excellence across all formats and this Test century will be really special to him.

Yesterday, a similar sort of magic was displayed by young Shubman Gill who gave a tough time to Australian players and scored 128 runs. It was a responsible partnership of over 100 runs between Gill and Pujara which helped India to stand strong against a whopping 480 runs made by Australians during their first innings.

The fourth Test match has been different as the batters are getting the opportunity to score more runs.

(With inputs from agencies)