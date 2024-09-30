Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record, becomes fastest cricketer to hit 27,000 international runs

  • Kohli achieved the feat in just 594 innings and is the only player in cricket history ever to finish 27000 international runs in under 600 innings.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated30 Sep 2024, 07:26 PM IST
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AFP)

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli added one more feather to his already established and celebrated career on November 30. He became the only fourth player in history to complete 27,000 runs in international cricket across formats.

Kohli achieved this feather on Monday during Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Also Read | Virat to play Ranji matches for Delhi! Here’s what DDCA’s probable list says

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on X, “Another towering milestone in the illustrious career of Virat Kohli as he crosses 27,000 international runs! Your passion, consistency, and hunger to excel are inspiring to the cricketing world. Congratulations @imVkohli, the journey continues to inspire millions!”

Not only this, Kohli even surpassed and shattered legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar's record who achieved this feat of completing 27,000 runs in 623 innings. Kohli achieved the feat in just 594 innings and is the only player in cricket history ever to finish 27000 international runs in under 600 innings.

Also Read | Watch: ‘Arrogant’ Virat Kohli refuses to shake hands with fan in Kanpur

The third and fourth batters to score 27,000 runs in international cricket across all formats are Sri Lanka's former skipper Kumar Sangakkara (took 648 innings) and legendary Australian world cups winning skipper Ricky Pointing (650 innings).

What stats say:

Looking at stats, the 'god of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar scored 34,357 runs and leads the charts of scoring most runs in international cricket.

He is now followed by Virat Kohli, who scored 27,012 international runs in his name, thanks to his 47 blistering runs against Bangladesh in just 35 deliveries at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Kohli has currently played 594 innings in international cricket.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir’s ‘class’ act after Kohli’s 50th ODI century ended ‘tiff’ rumours

Prior to playing his 594th innings, Kohli has scored 8871 Test runs in 114 matches at an average of 48.74. In ODIs he has scored 13906 runs in 295 matches at 58.18. The batter also has 4188 runs from 125 T20Is at 48.69.

Next to Kohli comes former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara who score 28,016, while former Australian skipper Ricky Pointing had scored 27,483 runs.

With agency inputs.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVirat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record, becomes fastest cricketer to hit 27,000 international runs

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.