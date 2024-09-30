Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli added one more feather to his already established and celebrated career on November 30. He became the only fourth player in history to complete 27,000 runs in international cricket across formats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli achieved this feather on Monday during Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on X, "Another towering milestone in the illustrious career of Virat Kohli as he crosses 27,000 international runs! Your passion, consistency, and hunger to excel are inspiring to the cricketing world. Congratulations @imVkohli, the journey continues to inspire millions!"

Not only this, Kohli even surpassed and shattered legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar's record who achieved this feat of completing 27,000 runs in 623 innings. Kohli achieved the feat in just 594 innings and is the only player in cricket history ever to finish 27000 international runs in under 600 innings.

The third and fourth batters to score 27,000 runs in international cricket across all formats are Sri Lanka's former skipper Kumar Sangakkara (took 648 innings) and legendary Australian world cups winning skipper Ricky Pointing (650 innings).

What stats say: Looking at stats, the 'god of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar scored 34,357 runs and leads the charts of scoring most runs in international cricket.

He is now followed by Virat Kohli, who scored 27,012 international runs in his name, thanks to his 47 blistering runs against Bangladesh in just 35 deliveries at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Kohli has currently played 594 innings in international cricket.

Prior to playing his 594th innings, Kohli has scored 8871 Test runs in 114 matches at an average of 48.74. In ODIs he has scored 13906 runs in 295 matches at 58.18. The batter also has 4188 runs from 125 T20Is at 48.69.

Next to Kohli comes former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara who score 28,016, while former Australian skipper Ricky Pointing had scored 27,483 runs.

With agency inputs.