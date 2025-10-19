Virat Kohli breaks silence on shifting to United Kingdom after IPL 2025 victory; ‘I haven't been able to do anything…’

Virat Kohli finally broke his silence on moving to the United Kingdom with his family, stating he is enjoying his current phase of life. The former India captain, who retired from T20Is and Tests, currently plays only ODIs and is a part of the Indian team for the 50-over games in Australia. India will play three ODIs Down Under, the first of which starts on Sunday in Perth.

Having already retired from the shortest format in 2024, Kohli made a shock Test retirement in the middle of Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. After winning the IPL 2025 final with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli flew to his new country of residence immediately.

Although there have been a few leaked clips of Kohli in the UK, the 36-year-old is believed to be living peacefully on English soil. Speaking for the first time on his life after retiring from two formats, Kohli stated he is enjoying his this phase of life.

“It's been a long time off for me since I retired from Test cricket,” Kohli told Fox Cricket, just before the start of India vs Australia 1st ODI on Sunday. “As I was saying, just catching up on life. I haven't been able to do anything for the last… I don't know how many years.

"Just being able to spend some quality time with your kids, with family at home, its been a beautiful phase and something that I have really enjoyed,” added Kohli, who is probably in his final tour Down Under.

Virat Kohli gets out for duck on India return Meanwhile, Kohli's return to India colours only lasted for eight balls as the former India captain registered his first-ever duck against Australia in the 50-over format in his career. Chasing a delivery pitched outside off, Kohli went for a big drive away from his body, only to get a thick edge.