After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Australian skipper Pat Cummins has lauded Virat Kohli, calling him a great competitor who brings a unique energy to cricket. Speaking to the media after Australia’s 3-1 Test series win over India, Cummins acknowledged Kohli’s impact on the game, saying he adds “theatre” to cricket.

“It’s always been a wonderful contest. He (Virat) is more than the runs he brings to the game. It’s always a bit of added theatre, which is sometimes good and sometimes can rile up the opposition, which I’m sure a part of his plan,” Cummins told the media.

Although Kohli struggled in the series, managing only 190 runs in nine innings, Cummins expressed admiration for the Indian batter.

Reflecting on the possibility of Kohli’s last Test series in Australia, Cummins said it would be unfortunate if that were the case, as Kohli has been one of the “star” batters of the last decade.

“He is one of the star batters for the last decade or so. It’d be sad if it was his last series. I’ve always enjoyed playing against him,” he added.

AB de Villiers on Kohli’s Struggles Kohli’s former RCB teammate, AB de Villiers, also weighed in on his recent form. De Villiers advised Kohli to “reset” his mind and avoid engaging in unnecessary on-field battles. He emphasised that Kohli’s fighting spirit, while admirable, sometimes leads him to lose focus.

"I think the thing is to reset your mind every time. Virat loves the fight, but when you're not in the form of your life, it's best to get rid of those things. As a batter, it is to reset every single and understand every ball is an event and just forget about the bowler," de Villiers said in a video he posted on X (formerly Twitter).