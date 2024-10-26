Virat Kohli bursts anger on water box after getting out in 2nd Test against New Zealand | Watch

  • The former Indian Test skipper got so angry with his dismissal that he was seen hitting his bat on water boxes, which were placed on the sidelines leading to the pavilion.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated26 Oct 2024, 10:27 PM IST
India's Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed by Mitchell Santner during Day 3 of the second test match, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
India’s Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed by Mitchell Santner during Day 3 of the second test match, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(Surjeet Yadav)

Tom Latham-led New Zealand on Saturday, turned the tables on its side on Saturday and created history by winning the first team to win a Test series against India on Indian soil since 2012.

New Zealand not only defeated Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team in the second Test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune by 113 runs, but they also won the series by 2-0 and took an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 359 runs for an unlikely win, India were bundled up for 245 runs in 60.2 overs. For India, the top scorer was Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored 77 runs off 65 balls. While Ravindra Jadeja scored an important 42 runs, other batters kept losing their wickets from the opposite side.

Even big names failed to impress. Be it Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Subhman Gill, Rishabh Pant or Sarfaraz Khan couldn't stand for long on the crease. The entire Indian cricket team's batting unit bundled up for 245 in 60.2 overs.

India's star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner again in the second innings via a LBW on the last delivery of 30th over, when he was playing at 17 off 39 deliveries.

After his dismissal, Virat was quite upset with this and opted for a review, however, replays showed the ball clipping the leg-stump.

He was even seen uttering something towards the on-field official Richard Illingworth before walking away.

Kohli smashes the water box:

The former Indian Test skipper got so angry with his dismissal that he was seen hitting his bat on water boxes, which were placed on the sidelines leading to the pavilion.

The spectators were also seen trying to cheer up Kohli, by calling his dismissal 'hard luck'.

Here's the video:

Here are a few netizens' reactions:

One wrote, "Next time spend more time in training than being in London."

Second wrote, “Frustration. They had to show up in the match. But they never did.”

"May be that's what he practiced in the nets for the past few days," a third wrote.

"Instead of this had he played first class cricket often ,he would not have struggled against spin in home condition, " a fourth wrote.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:27 PM IST
Virat Kohli bursts anger on water box after getting out in 2nd Test against New Zealand | Watch

