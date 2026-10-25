Virat Kohli's business portfolio: From Vault gyms to FC Goa and One8 - check companies he has invested in

Virat Kohli has built a diversified business portfolio that stretches well beyond cricket endorsements. The India batter’s stakes now cover fitness chains, sportswear, insurance, food, fashion and football. These range from equity in companies that carry his name to early investments in start-ups that later listed on the stock market.

Virat Kohli’s fitness investments Virat Kohli’s latest move came in July 2026. He and his brother Vikas became strategic investors in Vault by Virat Kohli, a franchise-led fitness chain, and together took a 28 percent equity stake. Virat holds the larger share of that stake. Notably, the deal value was not disclosed. Mukesh Gogia founded Vault in 2023. The chain says it has more than 30,000 members across 30 clubs and is targeting more than 50 clubs by the end of 2026, with Tier III cities as the next focus.

Fitness has been part of Kohli’s business interests for about a decade. In 2015, he backed the Chisel gym chain with partners. Reports at the time put his investment in the venture at about ₹90 crore.

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Fashion and sportswear stakes Virat Kohli launched his lifestyle label One8 in 2017 under a licensing arrangement with Puma. That relationship later ended and One8 was sold to Agilitas Sports, a company founded by former Puma India executives. Kohli then invested ₹40 crore in Agilitas for a 1.94 percent stake, according to filings with the corporate affairs ministry. The One8 name also covers a chain of restobars, One8 Commune, which began in Delhi. Kohli additionally co-owns Nueva, a restaurant in Delhi.

He has backed the menswear label Wrogn since its early years. In 2020 he put about ₹19.3 crore into Universal Sportsbiz, the company behind Wrogn.

Digit insurance Virat Kohli’s best-documented financial return so far is from Go Digit General Insurance. According to the insurer’s red herring prospectus, he bought 266,667 shares at ₹75 each in early 2020, an investment of ₹2 crore. When Digit listed in May 2024 and its shares crossed ₹300, his holding was worth about ₹8 crore, roughly four times what he paid.

He also invested in Galactus Funware Technology, the parent company of gaming platform Mobile Premier League, in 2019.

FC Goa, Rage Coffee and Blue Tribe Football remains Virat Kohli’s main investment outside cricket. He has been a co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa since 2014, when he bought a minority stake. The club is co-owned by Jaydev Mody, Akshay Tandon and Kohli.

In food and drink, Kohli invested in Delhi-based Rage Coffee in March 2022 and became the brand’s face. With his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, he also holds a stake in Blue Tribe, a start-up that makes plant-based meat.