Virat Kohli's business portfolio: From Vault gyms to FC Goa and One8 - check companies he has invested in

Virat Kohli has built a diversified business portfolio that stretches well beyond cricket endorsements. The India batter’s stakes now cover fitness chains, sportswear, insurance, food, fashion and football. These range from equity in companies that carry his name to early investments in start-ups that later listed on the stock market.

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Virat Kohli’s fitness investments Virat Kohli’s latest move came in July 2026. He and his brother Vikas became strategic investors in Vault by Virat Kohli, a franchise-led fitness chain, and together took a 28 percent equity stake. Virat holds the larger share of that stake. Notably, the deal value was not disclosed. Mukesh Gogia founded Vault in 2023. The chain says it has more than 30,000 members across 30 clubs and is targeting more than 50 clubs by the end of 2026, with Tier III cities as the next focus.

Fitness has been part of Kohli’s business interests for about a decade. In 2015, he backed the Chisel gym chain with partners. Reports at the time put his investment in the venture at about ₹90 crore.

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Fashion and sportswear stakes Virat Kohli launched his lifestyle label One8 in 2017 under a licensing arrangement with Puma. That relationship later ended and One8 was sold to Agilitas Sports, a company founded by former Puma India executives. Kohli then invested ₹40 crore in Agilitas for a 1.94 percent stake, according to filings with the corporate affairs ministry. The One8 name also covers a chain of restobars, One8 Commune, which began in Delhi. Kohli additionally co-owns Nueva, a restaurant in Delhi.

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He has backed the menswear label Wrogn since its early years. In 2020 he put about ₹19.3 crore into Universal Sportsbiz, the company behind Wrogn.

Digit insurance Virat Kohli’s best-documented financial return so far is from Go Digit General Insurance. According to the insurer’s red herring prospectus, he bought 266,667 shares at ₹75 each in early 2020, an investment of ₹2 crore. When Digit listed in May 2024 and its shares crossed ₹300, his holding was worth about ₹8 crore, roughly four times what he paid.

He also invested in Galactus Funware Technology, the parent company of gaming platform Mobile Premier League, in 2019.

FC Goa, Rage Coffee and Blue Tribe Football remains Virat Kohli’s main investment outside cricket. He has been a co-owner of Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa since 2014, when he bought a minority stake. The club is co-owned by Jaydev Mody, Akshay Tandon and Kohli.

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In food and drink, Kohli invested in Delhi-based Rage Coffee in March 2022 and became the brand’s face. With his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, he also holds a stake in Blue Tribe, a start-up that makes plant-based meat.

Taken together, the portfolio shows Virat Kohli moving beyond paid endorsements to owning equity in businesses tied to fitness, food and lifestyle. His stakes span established names and newer ventures, giving him a direct financial interest in sectors linked to health, fashion and sport.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.