Virat Kohli smashes 55th ODI century in style with six vs West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram | Watch video

Virat Kohli reached his 55th ODI hundred the way Thiruvananthapuram wanted to see it. On 37.4, Gudakesh Motie tossed one up at 87.2kph. Kohli danced down, got to the pitch and lofted it handsomely over long-on for six. The Greenfield International Stadium rose as one. India were 249/2, chasing 296, and the chase suddenly felt like a formality.

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The hundred came off 74 balls, with six fours and six sixes. It was Kohli’s 10th ODI century against West Indies and another night when the old chase master made a target look smaller than the scoreboard suggested.

Virat Kohli scores the ton with a six West Indies posted 295 for 7 after India chose to bowl. Rohit Sharma made 32 before Alzarri Joseph had him caught. That brought Kohli in with Gill already set.

The pair added 151. Gill scored 110 off 108, with 13 fours and a six, before Roston Chase found Jewel Andrew at 225 for 2. Kohli was already past fifty off 40 balls. A six off Joseph took him into the 90s. Motie then offered the full ball Kohli wanted.

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He did not stay in the crease. He used his feet, swung through the line and cleared long-on. Century No. 55. His 10th against West Indies in ODIs, the most by any batter against them. Ruturaj Gaikwad was new at the other end. India needed 47 from 74 balls. The required rate was under four.

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15,000 runs came first The hundred was the second line on the graphic. Earlier, Virat Kohli had become only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 ODI runs, and the fastest. He needed 59 when he walked in. A pull for four off Joseph in the 29th over took him there in his 303rd innings, 74 fewer than Tendulkar needed in 2007.

Tendulkar still leads with 18,426. Kohli sits second, clear of Kumar Sangakkara’s 14,234. He already owned the fastest-to marks from 8,000 through 14,000. Fifteen thousand closed that list. The same innings became his 80th ODI fifty.

Shubman Gill’s 110 did the heavy lifting Shubman Gill’s hundred set the chase. He scored through the off side, left to a standing ovation and took a fist bump from Kohli on the way off.

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Also Read | Shubman Gill hits 10th ODI century as India close in on West Indies target

The final Virat Kohli still wants A day before this knock, Virat Kohli told JioHotstar that 2027 will be his last World Cup for India.

“For me, it’s the last World Cup I’m going to play for India,” he said. “That is my motivation and like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup and whatever it takes, I’m absolutely ready.”

He also named the innings that would feel finished.

“My dream is to play a match-winning, finishing knock in the finals, like chasing a score, that’s the ideal scenario,” Kohli said. “If it happens, great. If it doesn’t happen, we win the World Cup, I’ll be as happy.”

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.