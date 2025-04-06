Virat Kohli channels John Cena with ’You Can’t See Me’ gesture ahead of MI vs RCB clash; watch viral video

Virat Kohli is an amalgamation of many things. He is one of the most aggressive and passionate cricketers on the field. Off the field, he is the funniest and the most entertaining. In a recent video released on RCB's official handles, Virat Kohli is seen to be vibing to WWE and Hollywood Superstar John Cena's Iconic soundtrack, “The time is now”

Advertisement

Virat Kohli did John Cena's “You can't see me” gesture with his hands, flaunting his diamond-studded “Champions rings” presented by the BCCI. The BCCI awarded the specially made rings to the Indian Squad members for winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. The RCB superstar also danced with his new teammate, Australian Tim David.

Advertisement

John Cena's You Can't See Me You Can't See Me is the debut album of WWE and Hollywood Superstar John Cena. The iconic soundtrack, released more than 20 years ago, is still popular around the world, especially in sporting arenas. John Cena acted in many Hollywood films, including the 2023 blockbuster, Barbie. He also appeared in popular TV series like “The bear”, “The Simpsons” and “Parks and Recreation”.

Blockbuster clash - RCB v MI Royal Challengers Bengaluru are off to a flying start in the 18th edition of Indian Premier League. They defeated defending champions KKR and 5-time champions CSK in their own backyard. RCB lost their previous match against GT at home. However, they will be looking to replicate their stunning away record, when they take on 5-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday (April 7). Mumbai Indians have lost 3 of their 4 matches this season. Yet, their one win of the season came in their only home game. MI are also bolstered by the return of Superstar Jasprit Bumrah from injury.