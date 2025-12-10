Virat Kohli chases Rohit Sharma in latest ICC ODI Rankings for batters; Indian star reaps rewards for show against SA

Virat Kohli closed in fellow Rohit Sharma as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the updated ODI Rankings for batters on Wednesday. Kohli, who now plays only one format after having retired from Tests and T20Is, scored 302 runs in three matches for India, including two back-to-back hundreds in a recently concluded series against South Africa at home which India won 2-1.

Following his batting heroics, Kohli jumped two spots to be placed behind no.1 ranked Rohit at the second position. The 37-year-old was also adjudged Player of the Series for his show.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rohit consolidated his position with 146 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries. Only eight rating points differentiate between Rohit and Kohli. Besides Kohli and Rohit, wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul also gained two spots to be at 12th overall.

The updated ICC Rankings

Kuldeep Yadav biggest gainer among Indian bowlers Among the bowlers, left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was the biggest gainer in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers. Kuldeep, who finished as the highest wicket-taker with nine scalps, rose to three spots to third.

Advertisement

Among the latest ICC Rankings T20I rankings, the trio of India bowlers - Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah - were rewarded after India's 101-run win over the Proteas in the first of the five-match series.

While Axar jumped two spots to 13th, Arshdeep rose three spots to 20th. Bumrah, who reached his 100 T20I wickets, gained six places to be at 25th.

What's next for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli? With India playing no more ODIs in 2025, both Rohit and Kohli will next be seen next year in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The Kiwis will tour India in January 2026 for three ODIs and five t20Is. While the ODI series starts on January 11, the T20I series starts 10 days later.

Advertisement

Also Read | Virat Kohli invests ₹40 crore in Agilitas Sports for minority stake