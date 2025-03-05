Virat Kohli jumped one place to close the gap with fellow teammate Shubman Gill as the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batters were released on Wednesday. Virat Kohli, who scored an unbeaten hundred against Pakistan, was once again on the business when his 84 helped the Indian team beat Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday for a place in the final.

Not only Virat Kohli was named the Player of the Match against Australia, but also moved to fourth in the rankings. Shubman Gill and Pakistan Babar Azam were unmoved from their first and second positions while India captain Rohit Sharma dropped two places to fifth.

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen is occupying the third spot. Shreyas Iyer jumped one place to eighth. Among the all-rounders, Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai dethroned fellow senior Mohammad Nabi to take the top spot after his superlative show in the Champions Trophy.